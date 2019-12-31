Society

Rose Parade: Final touches added to massive floats before they cruise down Pasadena streets

By ABC7.com staff
IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Massive floats were getting finishing touches before their big debut in the Rose Parade.

Volunteers were working to bring the parade's theme, the Power of Hope, to life.

The UPS Store float featured the Golden Lion Tamarin Monkey, an endangered species out of the Amazon Rainforest.

"It represents community and what we can do if we ban together. We can really make a difference," said Jenny Robinson, UPS store.

It addition to extravagant décor, floats have to have a spot for a driver. The UPS float included a spot inside the float, leaving the driver unable to see the parade route. They communicate via radio with people walking along the route.

Judging of the floats continued Wednesday.

Winners are selected based on various criteria ranging from creative design, thematic interpretation, floral craftsmanship, artistic merit, to computerized animation.
