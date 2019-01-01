PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --Dozens of magnificent floats are now on display in Pasadena after being featured in the 130th annual Rose Parade on New Year's Day.
The post-parade viewing event takes place along Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
It's the perfect opportunity to see all the detailed work that goes into building the floats.
Gus Kramer took his family in for the parade and post-parade show -- all the way from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
"I think it's just amazing how people take their time, and the amount of work that goes into it, and then you get to appreciate it up close and personal," Kramer said.
Among the dozens of floats being displayed is the Chinese American Heritage Foundation float, which caught fire during the parade.
Several people were forced to evacuate the float, and at one point it started rolling toward the crowd. No injuries were reported, and the parade continued after several minutes. In the end, the smoking float made it to the post-parade viewing area.
Admission to see the floats is $15 per person. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended.
Once the display is over, the floats will be broken down, moved out and prepared for next year's parade.