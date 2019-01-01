SOCIETY

Rose Parade floats on display in Pasadena for public

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of magnificent floats are now on display in Pasadena after being featured in the 130th annual Rose Parade on New Year's Day.

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Dozens of magnificent floats are now on display in Pasadena after being featured in the 130th annual Rose Parade on New Year's Day.

The post-parade viewing event takes place along Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

It's the perfect opportunity to see all the detailed work that goes into building the floats.

RELATED: 2019 Rose Parade dazzles spectators with floral floats
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of spectators lined Colorado Boulevard for a front-row seat to the 130th Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day.



Gus Kramer took his family in for the parade and post-parade show -- all the way from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"I think it's just amazing how people take their time, and the amount of work that goes into it, and then you get to appreciate it up close and personal," Kramer said.

Among the dozens of floats being displayed is the Chinese American Heritage Foundation float, which caught fire during the parade.

EMBED More News Videos

A small fire erupted on a Rose Parade float Tuesday morning as the annual procession was making its way through Pasadena, officials said.



Several people were forced to evacuate the float, and at one point it started rolling toward the crowd. No injuries were reported, and the parade continued after several minutes. In the end, the smoking float made it to the post-parade viewing area.

Admission to see the floats is $15 per person. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended.

Once the display is over, the floats will be broken down, moved out and prepared for next year's parade.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrose paradeparadeartPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
New law requires changing tables in men's public bathrooms
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
2019 Rose Parade dazzles spectators with floral floats
More Society
Top Stories
2 found dead in 'suspicious' house fire in Santa Ana
SoCal's strong winds topple big rigs, create chilly conditions
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
2019 Rose Parade dazzles spectators with floral floats
New law requires changing tables in men's public bathrooms
Girl, 9, and mother killed in crash on 22 Fwy. in OC
4 men accused of stealing $500K in tequila
Show More
New Year's Day marks National Hangover Day
NYE LA: Thousands ring in 2019 at Grand Park
Security guard charged with murder for shooting at Hollywood Walgreens
Man found fatally shot in Norwalk
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
More News