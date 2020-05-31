George Floyd

WATCH LIVE: Santa Monica declares curfew after looting seen blocks away from protest

With more George Floyd protests happening in Los Angeles today, Black Lives Matter demonstrators have flooded the streets in Santa Monica.
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Chaos struck Santa Monica on Sunday as looters broke into stores just blocks away from a mostly-peaceful Black Lives Matter protest.

Dozens of people were seen taking merchandise from stores in the shopping district.

People with arms full of boxes were walking quickly away from the area. In some cases, there appeared to be organized groups of people loading cars full of merchandise.

At least one vehicle was seen with out-of-state license plates and another had its license plate covered.

The looting was happening just blocks away from a large protest on Montana Avenue.

The looting was a contrast to what initially appeared to be mostly a lawful demonstration just blocks away. Protesters staged a sit-in, with police setting up a skirmish line around the protesters.

Authorities eventually declared a 4 p.m. curfew in an effort to disperse the crowd.

Freeway offramps leading into Santa Monica were closed in an effort to limit people from entering the city.

Many in the crowd remained on scene after the curfew took effect.

Police began deploying tear gas and called in help from the National Guard to disperse the crowd. Officers were also seen firing nonlethal rounds into the crowd. They also fired nonlethal rounds into a building, where someone was throwing golf balls and other objects at officers.

Around 5 p.m., heavy smoke was pouring out of building near Fourth Street and Santa Monica, as looters were seen running out of a nearby doorway. The fire department arrived on scene within minutes.

A car was also set on fire. As heavy smoke poured into the air, people stood nearby and took selfies with the flames in the background.

Black Lives Matter demonstrators peacefully protested in Santa Monica Sunday.


On Saturday, multiple communities in Southern California saw extensive protests, with some of them resulting in violence, including fires and looting. Police struggled to maintain control of the crowds, and the National Guard was ultimately called in overnight to help maintain control in Los Angeles. Almost 400 people were arrested in Los Angeles.

Looters seen filling cars with merchandise in Santa Monica
A block away from a large demonstration, looters were seen taking items from stores in Santa Monica.



People were seen walking down the street in Santa Monica with arms full of merchandise from looted stores.



