SOCIETY

Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade gets '3.0' makeover

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A block of Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade has a cozy new look.


The Promenade's north block, between Arizona Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard, has been transformed into an interactive "living room." Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. (DTSM) officials are trying new ideas as the Internet ushers in seismic shifts in shopping trends.

DTSM is calling the reimagining of the space "Promenade 3.0." The block features movable furniture and Astroturf-covered platforms that visitors can arrange.

Guests can play the piano, challenge friends to a game of bean bags, or read a book in one of the cozy chairs. Free books are supplied by Friends of the Santa Monica Public Library.

Promenade "guests" are asked to provide their feedback using "Happy or Not" kiosks. The Promenade will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyshoppingSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
San Bernardino: Inland Empire 66ers
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
New Chinatown celebrates 80th anniversary
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Dodgers heading to NLDS after 5-2 tiebreaker win over Rockies
Plane crashes near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne; 1 killed
Las Vegas shooting anniversary: Victims honored 1 year later
Tropical Storm Rosa prompts voluntary evacuation warning
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Yucaipa
CA murder victim's Fitbit leads to alleged killer, her stepfather
2 dead, including juvenile girl, in Compton shootings
VIDEO: Lightning lights up La Quinta skies ahead of Tropical Storm Rosa
Show More
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
Trump celebrates Mexico, Canada trade deal, calls it USMCA
Encinitas shark attack victim will make full recovery
Manhattan Beach police chief honors employee killed in Las Vegas shooting
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
More News