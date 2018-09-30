Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade gets '3.0' makeover

A block of Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade has a cozy new look.The Promenade's north block, between Arizona Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard, has been transformed into an interactive "living room." Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. (DTSM) officials are trying new ideas as the Internet ushers in seismic shifts in shopping trends.DTSM is calling the reimagining of the space "Promenade 3.0." The block features movable furniture and Astroturf-covered platforms that visitors can arrange.Guests can play the piano, challenge friends to a game of bean bags, or read a book in one of the cozy chairs. Free books are supplied by Friends of the Santa Monica Public Library.Promenade "guests" are asked to provide their feedback using "Happy or Not" kiosks. The Promenade will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year.