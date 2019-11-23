Saugus High students help build garden for Santa Clarita school on road toward healing

As Saugus High School students continue to mourn following a deadly shooting on campus, a group of them turned their grief into positive action and helped to open a garden for a Santa Clarita elementary school."I wasn't sure after the shooting if I should continue with the project, but I eventually decided that carrying on and bringing people together, in order to work together and serve together, would be an excellent way to rebuild," said Tyler Nilson.For Tyler and his classmates, working on the garden for Leona Cox Elementary has help cope with the tragedy.The garden is specifically designed for students with special needs by getting them to use all of their senses. It features different textures and surfaces designed to stimulate their senses."Several of our classes are autism, or on the autism spectrum within their classes... And really those sensory issues are something that they struggle with in general and so by having this, it exposes them to it so that they can overcome those specific boundaries," said the school's principal, Heather Drew.That small corner of Santa Clarita will continue to help the community feel stronger and united, Nilson said.