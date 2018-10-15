SOCIETY

1,000-gallon sewage spill shuts down Huntington Harbour to swimmers

EMBED </>More Videos

A large sewage spill in Huntington Harbour has forced officials to shut down the area to swimmers.

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A large sewage spill in Huntington Harbour has forced officials to shut down the area to swimmers.

The 1,000-gallon spill was caused by a blockage in a sewer line in Anaheim, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Orange County health officials closed the bay to water-contact sports between Sunset Aquatic Marina and Portofino Cove Marina on Sunday.

The water is being tested, and the area will stay closed until the water quality meets acceptable standards.

For information regarding Orange County ocean, bay or harbor postings and closures, call (714) 433-6400 or visit www.ocbeachinfo.com. To report a sewage spill, call (714) 433-6419.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysewage spillswimmingHuntington BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Harry and Meghan's relationship timeline
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Tree in Tustin falls on car, kills woman inside
Santa Ana winds leave thousands without power across SoCal
Person of interest sought after baby found in Lakewood Walmart
Orange man accused of breaking into home, leaving semen on laptop
Southern California red flag warnings in place through Tuesday
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Preview of Game 3 as NLCS shifts to LA
16-year-old Fresno boy shoots, kills dad strangling his mom
VIDEO: Man throws Bird scooters through window of Venice bar
Show More
Teslaquila: Tesla could soon be making tequila
Record shop Fat Beats now open downtown
Santa Ana winds damage ABC7 camera equipment in Burbank
Facebook 'unsend' button reportedly on the way
2-car crash shuts down Colorado Blvd in Pasadena
More News