Teen who couldn't afford size 18 sneakers gifted 10 pairs of shoes by Shaquille O'Neal

ATLANTA -- Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is a big man with big shoes and an even bigger heart.

The NBA Hall of Famer remembers what it was like growing up with large feet, and having a mom who couldn't afford to buy him shoes.

"I just kinda reminisced about how that used to be me, my mom and my dad," said O'Neal.

He heard about 13-year-old Zach Keith of Atlanta, who was in a similar situation, needing a size 18.

So O'Neal took him to his favorite specialty shoe store and picked up the tab for 10 pairs of shoes.
