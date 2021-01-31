Sherman Oaks restaurant owner who voiced frustration over outdoor dining ban in viral video reopens business

"This is amazing. This makes me happy. This is my joy," said owner Angela Marsden, choking up with emotion. "This is what makes me happy so now I'm gonna cry right before I go serve drinks."
Marsden has owned the Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill for 10 years and says she spent thousands setting up an outdoor dining area, but was forced to close after L.A. County's outdoor dining ban went into effect. That ban was lifted on Friday.
Marsden's video captured her reaction when she saw a production crew set up craft services a few feet away from her outdoor dining area.
The video later went viral, prompting the community to raise over $200,000 in donations through a GoFundMe page.
The neighborhood bar and grill has many loyal customers that showed up Saturday.
"We're socially spaced, we're outdoors, we have proper ventilation, you have to have your temperature taken before you come in. And I feel like it's much safer than going to, say, an indoor mall," said customer Denyse Holloway.
Marsden is frustrated that businesses haven't received more help from the city and government. She says her business survived the closure because of community members.
"The only reason I'm here is because of the humanity of other people. If the people that stepped up and donated... had not done that, I wouldn't even be able to open today."