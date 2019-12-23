Silver Lake couple asks for Christmas miracle, offers reward after beloved dog was stolen from car

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Silver Lake couple is asking for a Christmas miracle after their beloved dog was stolen from their car.They're offering a $5,000 reward for his returnSoybean is a 16-year-old deaf Boston Terrier with only one eye.A week ago, a thief smashed the window of a car parked at Sunset Boulevard and Occidental Boulevard, stole the dog, a laptop, and other items.The owners said Soybean was sleeping peacefully in the backseat and they didn't want to disturb him when they went into a restaurant."We're hoping this really large amount will encourage people to be proactive in the search. We're doing everything we can and he's still out there. We're hoping for a Christmas miracle. We just want him back for the last of his days...with us," said Esao Andrews, Soybean's owner.Soybean has trouble walking and needs medication. His heartbroken owners fear he won't live long without their care.He is micro-chipped, so they're hoping whoever finds him will take him to a shelter or veterinarian's office.