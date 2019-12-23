Society

Silver Lake couple asks for Christmas miracle, offers reward after beloved dog was stolen from car

By ABC7.com staff
SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Silver Lake couple is asking for a Christmas miracle after their beloved dog was stolen from their car.

They're offering a $5,000 reward for his return

Soybean is a 16-year-old deaf Boston Terrier with only one eye.

A week ago, a thief smashed the window of a car parked at Sunset Boulevard and Occidental Boulevard, stole the dog, a laptop, and other items.

The owners said Soybean was sleeping peacefully in the backseat and they didn't want to disturb him when they went into a restaurant.

"We're hoping this really large amount will encourage people to be proactive in the search. We're doing everything we can and he's still out there. We're hoping for a Christmas miracle. We just want him back for the last of his days...with us," said Esao Andrews, Soybean's owner.

Soybean has trouble walking and needs medication. His heartbroken owners fear he won't live long without their care.

He is micro-chipped, so they're hoping whoever finds him will take him to a shelter or veterinarian's office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysilver lakelos angeleslos angeles countymissing doganimaldogdogs stolen
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Three passenger buses engulfed in flames at LAX
Beverly Hills kicks off Festival of Lights
Lamborghini, motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Agoura Hills
Surfer bitten by shark off Ventura County coast
Curry family surprises 2,000 people as The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who
Chargers drop final home game against Raiders, 24-17
Doorbell camera catches dog stealing package from Oklahoma porch
Show More
Suspected DUI driver crashes into LAPD cruiser in Van Nuys
Lowrider club pays off student lunch debt at CA elementary school
Holiday packages damaged after FedEx truck fire in OC
Millions to travel through LAX during 'super peak' day
Man killed after being hit by 2 cars in Pomona
More TOP STORIES News