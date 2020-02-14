Society

Snapchat rolls out new feature designed to help improve mental health

Snapchat is rolling out a new feature designed to help improve users' mental health.

It's called Here For You, and it will share self-help information when users search topics like anxiety, depression, suicide and bullying.

The feature will also allow users to connect with experts on their specific topics through the app.

Snapchat is a very popular social media app with teens, which is the age group that reports the most online bullying.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymental healthsnapchatsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant at forefront of All-Star Weekend
Will Dodger Stadium renovation be done by Opening Day?
Irvine mother alleges sexual assault by Lyft driver
Mom, daughter left shaken after suspect jumps into car in Fairfax District
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 2 years later
Van Nuys has most dangerous intersection in LA, study says
Van Nuys road rage: Juvenile arrested after fleeing to Armenia
Show More
Trailers provide housing for homeless families in South LA
Boy attacked, accused of having coronavirus because he's Asian: Officials
Shoppers rush to California Flower Mall in downtown LA
'Find me a girlfriend': Man offers $25K for help finding love
Crystal Cove secures more funding for cottage renovations
More TOP STORIES News