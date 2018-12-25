SACRAMENTO --It did not snow in Sacramento, but a snowman was the talk of the town on Christmas morning.
The snowman showed up in the middle of the night in front of a coffee shop.
People stopped by all day Christmas Eve, taking pictures of the mysterious and shoddy snowman.
A coffee shop employee says she teamed up with one of Santa's helpers to make the Christmas surprise happen.
"Just wanted to give Sacramento something they've never seen - some snow. Give you guys some snow, a snowman and have a little miracle on Christmas," Carissa said.
She says someone brought the snow down from South Lake Tahoe.
A special shout out to Old Soul Coffee for pulling off that Christmas miracle.