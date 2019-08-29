SoCal-to-Las Vegas high-speed train project back on track

A high-speed train from Southern California to Las Vegas is back on track.The trip from Las Vegas to Victorville would take about 75 minutes.The first phase of the corridor is expected to be built along Interstate 15 and will travel a distance of 185 miles nonstop and speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.Construction is set to begin sometime next year and will take about three years to build.The railroad service by Virgin Trains USA would connect more than 22 million people between the two markets.