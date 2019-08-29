Society

SoCal-to-Las Vegas high-speed train project back on track

A high-speed train from Southern California to Las Vegas is back on track.

The trip from Las Vegas to Victorville would take about 75 minutes.

The first phase of the corridor is expected to be built along Interstate 15 and will travel a distance of 185 miles nonstop and speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.

Construction is set to begin sometime next year and will take about three years to build.

The railroad service by Virgin Trains USA would connect more than 22 million people between the two markets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouthern californiasouthern californialas vegastrains
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lancaster abuse case: DA to seek death penalty for mother, boyfriend
2 arrested after chase from East LA to Bell Gardens
UBER ATTACK: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
Which LA neighborhoods get the most parking tickets?
'Ankle biter' mosquitoes more common in OC
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
CBD Oil: What you need to know
Show More
Family of man killed by Chino police files lawsuit
Suspects arrested amid search for missing West Covina man
Alleged driver who smashed into parked car was targeted, attorney says
L.A. homeless outreach agency's efforts slammed in audit
LASD deputy who allegedly fabricated sniper shooting ousted
More TOP STORIES News