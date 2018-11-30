Immediately after, an outpouring of condolences started popping up all over social media.
Nothing gave my Gampy more joy than service to others, especially supporting and caring for those who risk making the ultimate sacrifice everyday. His leadership taught us to be kinder and gentler, to love each other. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/i2iR5U3ikc— Jeb Bush, Jr. (@JebBushJr) December 1, 2018
Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018
Rest In Peace, President George H.W. Bush. President Bush committed his life to service, bravely fighting in World War II, serving in Congress, leading the @cia, serving as Ambassador to the United Nations, and being Vice-President all before leading our nation. He’ll be missed.— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 1, 2018
America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018
George H W Bush died at 94.— Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) December 1, 2018
Shirley Chisholm would have turned 94.
They both believed in service. Public service. Serving their nation and believing in the goodness of ppl. President Obama went to see #Bush41 this week. #Honorable#Humility#Hope#Honesty
American values.
RIP Daddy Bush - enjoyed fishin' and huntin' with you. Enjoyed campaigning in 1988 with you as well. Say hello to Barbara for me - she sure looked out for me during your inaugural parade :-)— Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 1, 2018
He was more than a great man; he was a good man. His courage was matched by his compassion; and his dedication to country was equaled only by his devotion to his family. Gampy, we love you and we will miss you. But we will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/n7uFwO6xxw— George P. Bush (@georgepbush) December 1, 2018
Statement by President George W. Bush on the death of his father, President George H.W. Bush https://t.co/wDD0vnlN8U pic.twitter.com/t7UsDYSKY8— George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) December 1, 2018
Statement by Chancellor Sharp on the Passing of President George H.W. Bush— Texas A&M System (@tamusystem) December 1, 2018
“Not only was George H.W. Bush one of the greatest presidents in our nation’s history, he also was one of the finest men to serve our country in so many ways..."
Full statement: https://t.co/aWmaA1aprt pic.twitter.com/SleAF7dqwQ