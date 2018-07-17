SOCIETY

South Gate soldier who died in Afghanistan honored in local service

The South Gate community honored a soldier from the area Tuesday evening who was killed in Afghanistan. (KABC)

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) --
The South Gate community honored a soldier from the area Tuesday evening who was killed in Afghanistan.

Cpl. Joseph Maciel was killed earlier this month in an apparent insider attack.

A memorial was held at the South Gate Civic Center around 6 p.m. The 20-year-old was serving in his first deployment.

According to the Pentagon, Maciel's awards and decorations included the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

The family wanted to thank the community for coming out to support them in their time of grief.
