Step out in style with ABC7 Pride merchandise, and support AIDS Walk LA!

Step out in style with ABC7 Pride merchandise, and support AIDS Walk Los Angeles!

  • ABC7 PRIDE COLLECTION: Celebrate Pride Month all year long with our ABC7 Pride t-shirt, tank top and fanny pack! Sales of the ABC7 Pride Collection will help raise funds for AIDS Walk Los Angeles and APLA Health. Click here to check out the designs.


ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from Snow Commerce's sale of the items featured at our apparel shop to support various charities and non-profit organizations in our five-county viewing area.

All of our merchandise supporting our community partners can be found at abc7.com/shop.
