disneyland

Stephen Spielberg, JJ Abrams get tour of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland's highly anticipated "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" is set to open at the end of the month and we are getting a sneak peek.

Disney CEO Bob Iger decided to show off the attraction to a few of his friends. Not just any friends.

MORE: New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

He took directors Stephen Spielberg and J.J. Abrams along with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and creator Scott Trowbridge on a tour.

How do we know this happened? Iger posted photos on his Twitter account.

Iger wrote it was the "best way to impress" his friends.

Spielberg is a big fan of the series but has never directed one of the films. Abrams is a "Star Wars" veteran and is directing the upcoming film "Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker."

As for "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" it is scheduled to open May 31.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelestheme parkcelebritydisneydisneylandstar wars
DISNEYLAND
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
VIDEO: Disneyland ride stopped after 7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal
Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade is coming back in August
New 'Inside Out'-themed ride debuts at California Adventure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News