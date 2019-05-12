Stephen Spielberg, JJ Abrams get tour of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland's highly anticipated "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" is set to open at the end of the month and we are getting a sneak peek.Disney CEO Bob Iger decided to show off the attraction to a few of his friends. Not just any friends.He took directors Stephen Spielberg and J.J. Abrams along with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and creator Scott Trowbridge on a tour.How do we know this happened? Iger posted photos on his Twitter account.Iger wrote it was the "best way to impress" his friends.Spielberg is a big fan of the series but has never directed one of the films. Abrams is a "Star Wars" veteran and is directing the upcoming film "Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker."As for "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" it is scheduled to open May 31.