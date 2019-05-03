Society

Stranger picks up dinner tab for 11 teens going to prom

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland -- Nearly a dozen high school students will never forget their prom night. Not because of the dance itself, but because of the generous stranger who picked up their dinner tab.

The joy within a conference room at Clarksburg High School is thanks to this mysterious woman.

Eleven friends ate dinner at Ted's Bulletin in Gaithersburg ahead of their prom. The teens were sitting in their dresses and tuxes at their table when their waiter announced a stranger had picked up the entire bill.

"And I think at that point we were like, 'What? You have to be kidding,'" one of the students told WJLA.

After enjoying appetizers, entrees and shakes, the group walked up to the woman's table and took a photo.

"You could sense the generosity and genuineness of what she was really doing and how happy she really was to be doing this selfless act," one of the teens said.

The teens estimate their bill was more than $250.

The only problem was the group got caught up in the moment and didn't catch the generous woman's name.

"Having our whole dinner paid by a stranger is just something that you'll never forget," one of the teens said. "I would definitely love to meet her again, just give her another hug."

"We'd love to thank her like a million times over and tell that she made our special night that much more memorable, and that it was something we'll never forget," another teen said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymarylandfoodschoolsocial mediau.s. & worldgood newsprom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News