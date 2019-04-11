Circle of Health

Straw bans in SoCal have some turning to metal even pasta straw solutions

By
Malibu is just one city of many that has said goodbye to offering plastic straws, leaving restaurants to get creative when serving up straw worthy beverages.

Bob Morris of Paradise Cove Beach Cafe said his restaurant has straws made from pasta.

Think hard, dried penne pasta without the pasta being chopped up.

"We've done about 600,000 straws on a beta test here we've had four people talk about it," said Morris.

You'd be hard pressed to drink one of his concoctions without one. Most of the Café's beverages come in a pineapple, coconut or watermelon. So Morris dreamed up a pasta straw that does the job, without any taste challenges.

"We tried it, it stays perfect for four hours in a cold drink. Anybody that takes four hours to finish a drink can go somewhere else," he said jokingly.

The straw is made from flour and water can compost overnight. It costs maybe a half cent more than the plastic version, yet is environmentally safe.

"Sysco Corporation is distributing it. We've got tests going on over all over the world," said Morris.

Many other restaurants offer a compostable straw, but if you really want to be environmental, you can literally buy a metal one.

"We added metal straws around Christmas time and can't keep them in stock. We're bringing in different kinds chrome, rose gold, people love them," said Kyle Burton, manager of Caffe Luxxe.

Burton says the straws are sold in the company's Malibu and Santa Monica stores. But the big challenge is if you drink any milk based beverage, cleaning it can be tough.

In response, local Topanga company Moohah Creatives not only sells metal 'Mooh-straws' with a carry tote, but provides a pipe cleaner as well. Ten percent of their profits go toward charities that protect ocean and sea wildlife.

And on April 22, which is Earth day, L.A. county restaurants may not automatically provide a straw. Signs will be posted for customers to request or servers will ask if a straw is needed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenvironmentrecyclingeducationfood coachcircle of healthfoodgovernmentcompostrestaurants
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
Research shows baby brains are primed to be bilingual
Living with your cat or dog, even if you have pet allergies
UCI doctors offer minimally-invasive treatment for early esophageal cancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News