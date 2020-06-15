Barbra Streisand gifts Disney stock to George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna

Singer Barbra Streisand recently gifted Floyd's daughter with shares of Walt Disney Co. stock.
"Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," Gianna posted on her Instagram page.
Streisand also included two of her original studio albums as part of a package sent to Gianna.
The number of shares and their value was not disclosed.
Others have also been moved to support Gianna and Floyd's family.
Kanye West has reportedly set up a savings plan to fully cover college tuition for Gianna.
Texas Southern University in Houston has offered to grant Gianna a full-ride scholarship if she chooses to attend the school.
