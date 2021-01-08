Society

Teen girl from SoCal who earned Eagle Scout rank in Boy Scouts hopes to inspire others

By
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Becoming an Eagle Scout is the greatest achievement for anyone who joins the Boy Scouts of America. A teenage girl from Whittier has now joined that elite rank.

For most of its history the Boy Scouts has been all about the boys. But in 2018 the Boy Scouts opened the door to girls like Amy Allinson, and now she has joined an exclusive club: Eagle Scout.

"It took a lot of leadership, it took patience leading the scouts in my troop. I had a lot of help from family," said Allinson.

Her brothers are also scouts, and so is her dad, and he can't hold back his excitement over his daughter's accomplishments.

"She jumped in with both feet, and I'm proud of her because she has done everything the program has required," said Rob Allinson.

One of Amy's challenges to become an Eagle Scout involved creating hygiene kits for foster kids.

"The kit had hand sanitizer, feminine hygiene products. It had soaps, conditioners, face masks, all sorts of essentials that foster teens in transition don't usually get," said Amy.

The merit badges she's earned are a reminder of her Scout experience, and it is one she cherishes.

"The goal was Eagle, but the journey has been better than anything," said Amy.

She is hoping that journey will be an inspiration to other young women who want to join the group and strive for the ultimate honor of Eagle Scout.
