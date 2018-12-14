Changes were made to the popular Thoroughbred Christmas Light display in Rancho Cucamonga this year in an effort to keep people safe and traffic moving.The light show started when neighbors began competing with each other on creating more elaborate displays. It then grew into an entire street affair.The changes involve only drivers being allowed to go through the light display. Pedestrians will not be allowed to go through the area.Learn more about the change in Inland Empire Bureau Chief Rob McMillan's report above.