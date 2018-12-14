SOCIETY

Only drivers will be allowed to see Thoroughbred Christmas Light display in Rancho Cucamonga

Changes were made to the popular Thoroughbred Christmas Light display in Rancho Cucamonga this year in an effort to keep people safe and traffic moving. (KABC)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
Changes were made to the popular Thoroughbred Christmas Light display in Rancho Cucamonga this year in an effort to keep people safe and traffic moving.

The light show started when neighbors began competing with each other on creating more elaborate displays. It then grew into an entire street affair.

The changes involve only drivers being allowed to go through the light display. Pedestrians will not be allowed to go through the area.

