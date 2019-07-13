Thousands in SoCal protest planned ICE raids

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of people across Southern California protested Friday ahead of planned ICE raids scheduled to take place Sunday.Politicians and families alike turned out in West Hollywood, where people spoke about conditions for refugees at the border and what is happening in California."Everybody knows that every country has a right to secure its borders and enforce its immigration laws, but we do so consistent with our values," former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa said.Another group gathered near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown L.A. to hold a "Lights for Liberty" vigil.Hundreds more gathered in San Bernardino, bringing along a large Donald Trump balloon that has been featured in other protests.Many protesters held signs and made noise, while others raised the voices in song.Across the street, there was a counter protest with Trump supporters urging the president to finish his promised border wall.In Santa Ana, another "Lights for Liberty" vigil was held at Civic Center Plaza.Protests and marches happened across the country, drawing attention to the planned ICE raids and the conditions at migrant detention facilities at the border.Earlier in the day, large crowds gathered in New York, Philadelphia and Milwaukee.