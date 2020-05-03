Thunderbirds expected to fly over SoCal this month as part of US tour saluting frontline workers

Though a specific date for the flyover in L.A. and other cities across the West has not been set, the aerial show is expected sometime this month.
The Thunderbirds, alongside the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, have been making their way across other major U.S. cities, performing the air shows as a tribute to healthcare workers, first responders, military and other essential personnel.
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC, NJ to salute frontline workers
On Saturday, the flight teams soared over Washington D.C., where many spectators were seen practicing physical distancing though sidewalks around the National Mall were crowded. They also flew over Baltimore, Atlanta and Florida.
Saturday's flights were the last they would do as a team. Upcoming flyovers will be split up between the two, with the Blue Angels taking over eastern states and the Thunderbirds leading the charge for flyovers in western states, including California.