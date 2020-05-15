Coronavirus Los Angeles

Thunderbirds fly over Southern California saluting front line workers

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Southern California today to honor local frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds conducted flyovers in Los Angeles, Orange County and other areas of Southern California today to honor local front line workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Get all the details on the flight path and schedule below.

A formation of six F-16-C/D Fighting Falcons will conduct the flyovers as a salute to health care workers, first responders, military and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans.

The flight path begins around 1:35 p.m. in the Laguna Beach area in Orange County and makes it way to the southern portion of Los Angeles County. It will then loop around and reach the Corona area around 2 p.m before heading to the Moreno Valley area in Riverside County around 2:10 p.m. The Thunderbirds will reach the Ventura County area around 3:05 p.m. The flyover will conclude in the Santa Clarita area.


Southern California residents were advised to watch the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and refrain from traveling to watch the event. They were also advised to maintain physical distancing and avoid large gatherings.

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC, NJ to salute frontline workers

The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels, the Navy's aerobatics team, are crisscrossing the country with their flyovers, soaring over medical facilities and honoring workers.
EMBED More News Videos

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds saluted the coronavirus heroes with a flyover



The military says it's their way of thanking those fighting the potentially deadly virus.

"We start with a map of the hospitals that have been most affected in our target cities," said Capt. Kyle Oliver of the Thunderbirds.

The flyover times are subject to change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyriverside countyorange countycoronavirusair showmilitarylos angelescoronavirus pandemiceventscoronavirus los angelescovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Military flyovers honor front-line workers battling COVID in SoCal
Thunderbirds to fly over LA Friday to honor frontline workers
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
COVID-19: LA County confirms 47 additional deaths, 962 new cases
Flight path released for Thunderbirds flyover
Can state program help resolve Los Angeles homelessness?
Head of LA County DCFS discusses child abuse reporting during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nevada, felt in parts of CA
Still haven't received a stimulus check? Try visiting this page
Viral therapy dog gives helping paw with virtual hospital visits amid COVID-19
Democrats push $3T HEROES Act coronavirus relief bill toward House OK
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Show More
Companies hire private investigators to track work from home employees
Report: Some nursing homes stole stimulus checks from elderly
People of faith see message of change from God in coronavirus: Poll
Pasadena lifts some orders allowing more businesses to reopen
OC couple welcomes twins via surrogate amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News