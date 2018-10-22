SOCIETY

Tips on how to stay on top of your office lottery pool

With more than $2 billion up for grabs in lottery jackpots, lotto fever has taken hold in offices across the country. (KABC)

With more than $2 billion up for grabs in lottery jackpots, lotto fever has taken hold in offices across the country.

But the question is - should you join your office pool and risk legal hassels later if you and your coworkers hit it big?

Experts offer a few tips to keep everything right. First, put everything in writing such as the names of everyone who has paid to participate.

Assign a pool leader to keep track of the money and possible winnings. Make photocopies of the tickets for each pool member and keep the group consistent.

One last thing, don't add more people if you roll over a small amount of winnings to buy more tickets.

The Mega Millions jackpot is a record $1.6 billion for Tuesday's drawing, and the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $620 million for Wednesday.
