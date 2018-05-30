SOCIETY

UC Berkeley coach questioned over biracial baby by Southwest staff

EMBED </>More Videos

A UC Berkeley basketball coach says Southwest Airlines staff wanted proof her biracial baby belonged to her before boarding her flight. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
Southwest Airlines is apologizing to the UC Berkeley women's basketball coach after she was stopped from boarding a flight because airline workers didn't believe her 1-year-old biracial son was hers.

Gottlieb, who is white, said she was stopped in Denver from boarding a flight to Oakland and asked to prove the boy was her child despite having his passport.

Gottlieb shared her experience in a series of tweets, calling the experience "demeaning and insensitive," adding that they would have missed their flight if it was not delayed.

"I'm appalled that after approx 50 times flying with my 1-year-old son, ticket counter personnel told me I had to 'prove' that he was my son, despite having his passport," she tweeted.



She was told she was stopped because the two have different last names, but Gottlieb believes the incident happened because of their different skin colors.


The agent eventually let Gottlieb check in with her baby.

Southwest later apologized in a statement, and Gottlieb accepted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysouthwest airlinesUC Berkeleycollege basketballracial profilingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News