Southern Californians unhappy with cost of living, UCLA survey finds

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- How satisfied are you with life in Southern California?
A new study out of UCLA reveals one category that people are the most dissatisfied with.
The Luskin School of Public Affairs asked people to rate categories from 10 to 100.
Jobs and the economy rated at 59.
Transportation and traffic at 50.
Education at 49.
But the lowest-rated category was the cost of living at 42.
The price of housing - mortgage or rent - was the most important factor in that cost of living.
A whopping 57 percent of people say they, a close friend or family have considered moving due to rising housing costs.
That number has jumped 10 percent since last year.
Twenty-five percent of people say they have even worried about becoming homeless in the last few years.
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Karen Bass will join local leaders for a summit on the Quality of Life Index at UCLA. It will be moderated by ABC7's Adrienne Alpert.
