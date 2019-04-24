Society

Southern Californians unhappy with cost of living, UCLA survey finds

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- How satisfied are you with life in Southern California?

A new study out of UCLA reveals one category that people are the most dissatisfied with.

The Luskin School of Public Affairs asked people to rate categories from 10 to 100.

Jobs and the economy rated at 59.

Transportation and traffic at 50.

Education at 49.

But the lowest-rated category was the cost of living at 42.

The price of housing - mortgage or rent - was the most important factor in that cost of living.

A whopping 57 percent of people say they, a close friend or family have considered moving due to rising housing costs.

That number has jumped 10 percent since last year.

Twenty-five percent of people say they have even worried about becoming homeless in the last few years.

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Karen Bass will join local leaders for a summit on the Quality of Life Index at UCLA. It will be moderated by ABC7's Adrienne Alpert.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleseducationhomeless in southern californiauclahousingsurvey
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News