VISTA L.A.

Museum exhibit tells stories of undocumented youth

EMBED </>More Videos

The powerful stories of undocumented youth and the movement they've started are the subject of an interactive exhibit at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach.

By Jose Mayorquin
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The powerful stories of undocumented youth and the movement they've started are the subject of an interactive exhibit at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach.

"When visitors attend MOLAA to see our undocumented stories exhibit, they start off with a question 'what is your migration story?' It begins the conversation to be able to say we all come from somewhere," said Diego Sepulveda, director of the UCLA Dream Center.

The exhibit features stories of undocumented young people fighting for higher education, health care access and immigration reform.

"Right now, a lot of people criminalize and demonize immigrant communities and our Undocumented Stories exhibit is a counter narrative to that," said Sepulveda. "Immigrants are your classmates. Immigrants are your neighbors, and our immigrant communities, undocumented young people are not just Latino. They're also black, and they're Asian, and they're Pacific Islander, and then they're also white."

The Undocumented Stories exhibit also highlights the humanitarian crisis currently experienced by Central American unaccompanied minors.

"Young people are coming by themselves to America, risking their lives for opportunity and for safe haven. Who we are as a country is built with the idea that we all deserve liberty and justice and that extends to those seeking shelter at our borders as well," said Sepulveda.

To learn more about the exhibit, go to https://molaa.org/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvista l.a.immigrationimmigration reformamerican dreamLatinolatinapoliticsLong BeachLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VISTA L.A.
Reporter mom told to 'speak English' becomes subject of her own story
Young boy seeks refuge in Los Angeles after failed attempts into the U.S.
Powerhouse influencer creates "sisterhood" digital conference for Latinas
Corazon de Vida: a woman's fight to give children new hope
More vista l.a.
SOCIETY
Reporter mom told to 'speak English' becomes subject of her own story
Alondra Golf Course has potential to be repurposed as park, report says
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
More Society
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Glendale teacher arrested for alleged sex with student
71-year-old man dead, 1 other injured in house fire in Colton
SoCal community remembers John McCain's outspoken voice
Power outage interrupts game at Dodger Stadium - again
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Reporter mom told to 'speak English' becomes subject of her own story
Reality TV producer from LA dies in Bronx; man sought for questioning
Show More
2 shot, wounded outside South LA house party
Celebs 4 Vets helping over a dozen vets get new homes in Santa Clarita
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
More News