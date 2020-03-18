community

United Way LA creates a Pandemic Relief Fund to support most vulnerable populations

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- United Way of Greater Los Angeles has announced a Pandemic Relief Fund to support some of the most vulnerable populations during the coronavirus emergency.

"We have over a million families that are living paycheck to paycheck, many, unfortunately, who will experience either job loss or reduced hours and we need to insure that they are able to stay in their housing and have their basic needs met during this time," said Evelyn Garcia, Senior Program Officer for United Way.

The United Way is kicking off the fund with $250,000 in emergency reserves.

Donations will be used to provide disease prevention services to the homeless, to support low income workers and those at risk of becoming homeless, and to help students in need of technology for online learning programs.

For more information, or if you'd like to help, visit unitedwayla.org
