Society

VIDEO: Passenger says American Airlines employee dancing on tarmac is 'living his best life'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An American Airlines employee busted out some fly moves on an airport tarmac, and a passenger caught the joyful dance on video.

Suzanne Durham told ABC News she had barely settled into her seat when she noticed the employee spinning, skipping and using his air traffic control wands as drum sticks on the Nashville International Airport tarmac.

She said she had to shoot the video because he was "just pure joy" and "living his best life."

"Crew chief Isaiah Foster (is) proving that when you love what you do, you can dance on the fly," an American Airlines spokesperson told ABC News.

The video of Foster was posted on Twitter and has been viewed nearly 100,000 times.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyairport newsamerican airlinesairline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vigil held for 24-year-old LAPD officer killed while off duty
Friends remember San Fernando Valley shooting spree victim
4 San Fernando police officers injured in violent melee outside home
DWP customers due millions more in refunds, attorneys say
SoCal water polo players injured in S. Korea balcony collapse
Trump's criticism of Baltimore, black lawmaker not racist, aide says
Korean memorial in Glendale vandalized with unknown substance
Show More
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Knife-wielding man wounded in deputy-involved shooting after family called 911
3 victims identified in deadly San Fernando Valley shooting spree
SoCal military couple gets help at Pomona job fair
Chatsworth residents: 2 peacocks intentionally run over, killed
More TOP STORIES News