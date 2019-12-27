Society

Video: Washington police officer holds back tears after receiving gift following death of beloved K-9

PASCO, Washington (KABC) -- A Washington police officer had an emotional reaction when a local family gave him a touching gift to help him cope with a significant loss.

The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shows the officer being moved to tears after unwrapping the present. The officer was at a loss for words when he realized it was a stuffed toy in the likeness of his favorite K-9 who had passed away three weeks earlier.

He thanked them for their generosity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashingtonholidayk 9societygiftspets
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP escorting drivers on 5 Freeway through Grapevine after closure
3 killed, including 2 children, in massive fire at Hemet apartment
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Traffic between Las Vegas, LA flowing again after 15 Fwy closure
Things to do in LA County this weekend
Mom gets Christmas wish as military son returns home in Santa costume
Woman accused of running over, killing man who shot her relative
Show More
6-time breast cancer survivor will fulfill wish to ride on Rose Parade float
Daycare owner arrested; kids found behind false wall
CA jails use kinder approach to solitary confinement
Teens use snow-covered Wrightwood streets as makeshift ski slopes
Fatal crash involving big rig snarls traffic on 14 Freeway in Palmdale
More TOP STORIES News