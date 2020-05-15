Coronavirus Los Angeles

WATCH TODAY: Thunderbirds to fly over Los Angeles saluting frontline workers

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Southern California today to honor local frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
A formation of six F-16-C/D Fighting Falcons will conduct the flyovers as a salute to health care workers, first responders, military and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans.

RELATED: Thunderbirds flyover: Here's the Los Angeles schedule and flight path for the aerial show honoring SoCal frontline workers

The flight path begins around 1:35 p.m. in the Laguna Beach area in Orange County and makes it way to the southern portion of Los Angeles County. It will then loop around and reach the Corona area around 2 p.m before heading to the Moreno Valley area in Riverside County around 2:10 p.m. The Thunderbirds will reach the Ventura County area around 3:05 p.m. The flyover will conclude in the Santa Clarita area.


Southern California residents were advised to watch the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and refrain from traveling to watch the event. They were also advised to maintain physical distancing and avoid large gatherings.

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC, NJ to salute frontline workers

The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels, the Navy's aerobatics team, are crisscrossing the country with their flyovers, soaring over medical facilities and honoring workers.
The military says it's their way of thanking those fighting the potentially deadly virus.

"We start with a map of the hospitals that have been most affected in our target cities," said Capt. Kyle Oliver of the Thunderbirds.

The flyover times are subject to change.
