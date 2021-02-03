Society

California Dreaming: As wildfires worsen, these homeowners are determined to remain

California's geography is unique, unlike any state in the country. A bountiful central valley, pristine and rugged coastline, scorching deserts and iconic mountain ranges. For its nearly 40 million residents, there's something for everyone.

But for nearly 3 million Californians, that's one in 12 homes, it comes with a risk. Wildfire. And the 2020 wildfire season was one for the record book.

Over 4 million acres burned in 2020, more than doubling the previous record in 2018, with damage estimated at $10 billion. With the risk of fire and smoke choking cities across the state, many questioned, why even stay?

But despite it all, some wouldn't dream of living anywhere else.

"You can't just live your life in fear like that," says one man who lost his family business in the Creek Fire. "We love this place and it's certainly worth rebuilding."

"You can't just live your life in fear like that," says one man who lost his family business in the Creek Fire. "We love this place and it's certainly worth rebuilding."

Our special docuseries "California Dreaming" explores the challenges, solutions and people striving to keep the Golden State great, and the California Dream alive.



Related topics:
societycalifornia wildfirescalifornia dreamingwildfirecalifornia
