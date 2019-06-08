queen elizabeth

Trooping the Colour: Why does Queen Elizabeth II have two birthdays?

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating a birthday on Saturday, but it's probably not the birthday you are thinking of. It's the queen's official birthday, more commonly known as Trooping of the Colour.

Why does the queen have two birthdays?

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, was born on April 21, 1926. When she ascended the throne in 1952, she gained a second birthday celebration in June, her official birthday celebrated during a public ceremony in London called the Trooping of the Colour.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II through the years


What is Trooping the Colour?
The Trooping of the Colour tradition has celebrated the birth of the British Sovereign for more than 260 years, according to the palace. It usually falls on the second Saturday in June.

Why is it called Trooping the Colour?

"Trooping the Colour" is a term that refers to a ceremony in which British soldiers carry military flags. The "troops" who participate in the day's events are "fully trained and operational soldiers wearing the ceremonial uniform of red tunics and bearskin hats," according to the palace. "Colour" is another word for flags.

What happens during the Trooping of the Colour?

The event includes a parade with hundreds of musicians, soldiers and horses. The public lines the streets to watch the parade, which also includes members of the royal family.

The parade runs from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guard's Parade grounds. There the military performs for the queen as she inspects them. The parade then returns to Buckingham Palace.

The day concludes with a fly-by of the Royal Air Force and a 41-gun salute. To watch this, members of the extended royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

SEE ALSO: The line to the British throne explained

The iconic photos have made the balcony gathering one of the most recognizable traditions of the royal family.

PHOTOS: Trooping the Colour through the years
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalsdistractionbuzzworthyqueen elizabethroyal familyphotoswatercooleru.s. & world
RELATED
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
QUEEN ELIZABETH
PHOTOS: Prince Philip through the years
Pomp, parade marks Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday
Trump attends D-Day ceremony in England
Protestors fly giant blimp depicting Trump as angry baby
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News