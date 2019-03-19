Society

Wildflower super bloom lining the runways at LAX

EMBED <>More Videos

A spectacular super bloom is lining the fields near LAX with wildflowers, thanks to this winter's heavy rains.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- LAX might have one of the most beautiful landing strips in the nation right now.

A spectacular super bloom of wildflowers is lining the fields near Los Angeles International Airport, thanks to this winter's heavy rains.

The flowers extend the entire length of the runways, which are about two miles long.

The sight also makes for some beautiful aerial views for passengers arriving and departing from the airport.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyair travellos angeles international airport
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hacienda Heights murder: Mother booked in girl's death
Grand Terrace roller rink owner gunned down on the job
South LA gas tanker explosion raises safety questions
Occidental trustee resigns after blackface yearbook photo resurfaces
LA named 1 of worst cities nationwide for buying 1st home
VIDEO: Dog runs loose on IE freeway
Reality TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
Show More
Lake Elsinore reopens poppy display in Walker Canyon
Pomona woman, dog found dead inside apartment
Santa Anita Park racing to resume March 29
Man carries woman with cancer upstairs at RodeoHouston
YMCA's water safety program for kids aims to prevent drownings
More TOP STORIES News