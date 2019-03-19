LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- LAX might have one of the most beautiful landing strips in the nation right now.
A spectacular super bloom of wildflowers is lining the fields near Los Angeles International Airport, thanks to this winter's heavy rains.
The flowers extend the entire length of the runways, which are about two miles long.
The sight also makes for some beautiful aerial views for passengers arriving and departing from the airport.
Wildflower super bloom lining the runways at LAX
