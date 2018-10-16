SOCIETY

Woman fired after video of her blocking man from his building goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman fired after video of her blocking man from his building goes viral

ST. LOUIS --
The woman seen in a viral video confronting and blocking a St. Louis man from entering his downtown loft was fired from her job Sunday.

Cellphone footage captured the confrontation between the two tenants, showing the woman stopping a man from entering his own loft and demanding proof he lived there.

D'Arreion Nuriyah Toles posted several videos online of his interaction with the woman on Saturday after he arrived home from a late night at the office.

Toles wrote that the videos show what it's like to be a black man in the U.S.

The video shows the woman asking him to prove he belongs there. She later follows him after he enters the building.

In the viral video, Toles can be heard telling the woman, "You are blocking me into my building. This is my building as well. So, I need you to get out of my way."

Police were called to the scene of Toles' loft, but left without giving anyone a citation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcaught on videoviral videoMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Mom knocks it out of the park with DIY porcupine Halloween costume
Sisters run 'Amok!' in wickedly fun 'Hocus Pocus'-themed photoshoot
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: Bus smashes through center divider on 405
IE man released after being wrongfully imprisoned for murder
Tree in Tustin falls on car, kills woman inside
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Dodgers look to even series in NLCS Game 4
Deputies search for Wisconsin girl whose parents are dead
Giant snake crashes through bank ceiling
Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump dismissed
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' brings in an extra performer for 'Trio Week'
Santa Ana winds leave thousands without power across SoCal
Rash of mail thefts leave Palmdale residents frustrated
Southern California red flag warnings in place through Tuesday
Suspect accused of beating and stabbing girlfriend in IE
More News