Woman refuses to let Postmates driver into Westwood building - video

New video shows a disturbing verbal attack on a Postmates worker by a woman blocking him from delivering food to a Westwood building.
By ABC7.com staff
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New video shows a disturbing verbal attack on a Postmates worker by a woman blocking him from delivering food to a Westwood apartment building.

In the video, a woman repeatedly refuses to let the delivery man into the building, saying she doesn't know him. But she continues blocking him even after the customer is contacted via the building's intercom system and confirms she is expecting a Postmates delivery.

"I'm not letting this man in. Can I bring your food to you?" she tells the other resident of the building.

To the driver she says: "Don't deliver anything here. We don't want your delivery. I don't want you here at all."

Postmates delivery driver Jordan Mykel Gipson



In a second video as the encounter continues, she ridicules him for wearing a face covering.

"Is this a holdup or something?" she says.

"What are you wearing that green thing for?" she asks, referring to his face covering.

"And why is that Dodger cap black?

When the driver, Jordan Mykel Gipson, posted the videos to his Instagram account, he wrote: "So a Karen stopped me from doing my job."

Postmates responded to the video, tweeting: "Like others seeing this video, we're completely appalled by this event that took place. Postmates denounces racism, and is committed to the safety of everyone using our platform. Please know we are looking into this incident and in the process of reaching out to the courier."

A GoFundMe page entitled "Karen attacks Delivery Driver" has been established for those wishing to show their support for the driver.



Video captures an irate woman at a pizza place berating staff for refusing to serve her order because she wasn't wearing a mask.

