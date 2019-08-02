Society

Eyewitness This: World's largest bounce house comes to Norco

NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- The world's largest bounce house is set to go up at the SilverLakes Equestrian and Sport Park in Norco.

The 10,000-square-foot inflatable wonderland has a 900-foot obstacle course, a 60-foot tall maze and more. A DJ will play music with a light show. Tickets start at $16 and are expect to sell out. The bounce house will be taken down on Aug. 18.

