Soda pop shop in Highland Park has more than 700 flavors

Looking for a Dad's Root Beer or Frostie blue cream soda now that the summer months have hit? Despite the pandemic, Galco's One Stop Soda Pop Shop in Highland Park has been able to stay open to help put a smile on customers' faces.
By
HIGHLAND PARK (KABC) -- Galco's One Stop Soda Pop Shop in Highland Park has been family owned and operated for more than 100 years.

The shop, known for its soda pop, stocks its shelves with fan favorite flavors.

"If you're from New York, you're looking for Manhattan Specials. If you're from Chicago or the Midwest, Green River is a very big brand," said owner John Nese.

Nese described his longtime love for soda with a memory from his early childhood.

"I asked my father if I can go to work with him and I went to work with him for a whole summer. And my thinking was, if I went to lunch, I would have to have lunch with my father. And so, I would probably get to have a soda. My favorite was Dad's Root Beer at the time. So, I would have a Dad's Root Beer and oh my goodness I was in heaven," said Nese.

But when customers step inside, they'll find much more than just root beer. In this store alone, there are about 800 different types of soda.

While Nese said it was tough when the pandemic first hit, the shop has been able to remain open for its customers.

"Everybody, they come in and say, 'Thank you for being open,'" Nese said.

"We're in that section of the food industry that brings happiness," he said.

