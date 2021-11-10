Community & Events

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood seeking to hire thousands at job fair this week

SoFi Stadium is looking to hire about 1,200 to 2,000 people for various jobs at the stadium.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

SoFi Stadium seeking to hire thousands at job fair this week

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- SoFi Stadium is looking to hire thousands from a two-day hiring fair being held this week.

The SoFi Hospitality Hiring Fair is coming at a time when many employers are having a hard time finding people to hire, so the stadium is sweetening the deal with a bonus after working four consecutive events.

People started lining up early morning on Tuesday for a chance to work at the new SoFi Stadium and it's not just regular games they'd be working.

"Our goal is to make sure that the football games, the concerts, the Super Bowl, are fully staffed up," said Adine Forman, executive director of the Hospitality Training Academy.

SoFi Stadium is looking to hire about 1,200 to 2,000 people for various jobs, including cooks, dishwashers, concession stand workers and more.

"I'm trying to improve on my cooking skills so this is going to be my first job as a cook," said Diana Guillen, after she was hired as a cook at SoFi Stadium. "So I think this is really going to help me. It's a good start for me, so I'm ready for it."

During the job fair attendees go through the job application process, interviews and some are hired right on the spot.

"It feels really awesome knowing that being an L.A. native and that I am a part of some thing which is really big and special," said Derrick Powell, who was hired.

The second day of the job fair will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsinglewoodlos angeles countycommunity journalistjobs hiringjob fairin the communityjobsworkplace
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News