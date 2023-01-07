SoFi Stadium hosts college football championship game, boosting business in Inglewood

The college football championship game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a community that continues to grow into a sports and entertainment hub.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The College Football Playoff Championship is coming to Los Angeles as Georgia faces TCU Monday at SoFi Stadium, but along with the game comes a week of events to get fans ready.

This includes a fan experience set up at the Convention Center in downtown L.A. and a free concert series at Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park.

"It's really about what do these major events bring to the city. They bring these free events that the community can participate in, number one," said Kathryn Schloessman, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission. "They bring opportunities, jobs, business opportunities to our local diverse businesses, number two, and I think the biggest thing that we're most proud of is the legacy that they leave behind."

The game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a community that continues to grow into a sports and entertainment hub. With hosting the Super Bowl just last year and the World Cup on the horizon, Inglewood businesses are happy to have the boost in visitors.

"Everyone's happy," said Karolyn Plummer, owner of Sweet Red Peach, a bakery that sits across the street from the stadium. "It's a little skepticism, but when you see the revenue coming into the city and just getting Inglewood back on the map, it's a great thing."

"We'll get an influx of people," said Terry Dulan, CEO and owner of Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen. "It's an influx of tax dollars to Inglewood, so hopefully that can help the whole city prosper and coming after COVID, we need all the extra help we can get."

Inglewood teachers and students are also benefiting. Through the College Football Playoff Foundation and the L.A. Host Committee, Morningside High School students are getting a new e-sports lab.

"Often when these types of events come to communities, it shines a light on the school district and provides opportunities for our students," said Bernadette Lucas, the chief academic officer of Inglewood Unified School District. "So, we have players and organizations that go 'Wow, Inglewood Unified is in the city of Inglewood. This is our opportunity to give back and give back in meaningful ways.'"

Georgia will battle it out with TSU in the championship game on Monday, with the game set to start at 4:30 p.m.

Follow Ashley on social media:

Facebook.com/abc7ashley

Twitter.com/abc7ashley

Instagram.com/abc7ashley