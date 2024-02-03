Man drowns in lake outside SoFi Stadium, authorities say

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A man believed to be in his 20s is dead after drowning in the lake outside of SoFi Stadium, authorities said.

According to the Inglewood Police Department, officers and security officials assigned to work the event taking place at the venue Saturday night saw the man walking into the lake and then swimming further in.

"As he continued to swim, he went underwater and did not resurface," the department said in a news release.

That prompted an immediate search and rescue operation that included a lifeguard dive team and drone technology. The man's body was recovered about 45 minutes later and he was pronounced dead.

The man has not been identified. Additional details about the incident were not available.