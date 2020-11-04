Singer Tinashe welcomes voters to SoFi Stadium on Election Day

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- SoFi Stadium opened its grounds to the community to operate as a vote center today, and singer-songwriter Tinashe made an appearance to greet voters.First-time voter Sebastian Ulloa said being able to come onto stadium grounds for the first was too good to pass up."I've been waiting since it started like two and a half years ago to see the stadium," Ulloa said.The Rams mascot, Rams cheerleaders and Tinashe, greeted voters as they arrived at SoFi. Jason Witt, Director of Community Engagement, said they wanted to make this experience special."Anything that we can do to make every moment here and every experience that happens at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park extraordinary, that's what we're looking to do," Witt said. "I think mission accomplished so far.""I'm a public figure. I'm a music artist," Tinashe said. "So, it was really cool for me to actually be here in the streets and like encourage my fans to come vote, encourage young people to get out here and be involved. It's just such an important election."On Monday, about 800 people came out to the vote center at SoFi Stadium, the biggest crowd at the location, but Tuesday, Election Day, officials said they expected about 1,200 people.After speaking with voters, it's hard to know if they're coming out more to vote or to get an up-close look at the stadium."Just to see it up close is really amazing. I can't wait to actually be inside," said voter Sarah Partible."My first time seeing it from the front seeing the waterfall and all that looks awesome," said voter Miguel Escobar.Voters described the voting experience as safe and easy and although they were in awe of the stadium, they expressed the importance of voting."It's very important, especially in a democratic country like ours," Partible said. "It is a privilege, a freedom and responsibility to cast the vote."