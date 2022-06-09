localish

Softball League takes pride in welcoming everyone

EMBED <>More Videos

Softball League takes pride in welcoming everyone

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Montrose Softball League Association is the largest LGBTQ+ sports organization in greater Houston. It is open to all people to come play ball. Members say the community created by the league of more than 30 teams is a place for LGBTQ+ people and allies to compete and hang out in a safe space. As there are events and get-togethers both on the diamond and off.

The league and its sponsors have a major focus on fundraising. Leaders say the MSLA donates a percentage of its annual revenue to local charities every year with a focus on the LGBTQ+ community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montrosehoustonlgbtq pridepride monthsoftballktrksportslocalish
LOCALISH
Gay for Good offers helping hands to local charities in need
Softball League takes pride in welcoming everyone
Make-A-Wish grants wish to aspiring Imagineer
Taylor Backes glass studio is home to countless unique pieces of art
TOP STORIES
5 Marines killed in Osprey crash in California
Threat of downtown LA mass shooting not credible, LAPD says
LASD: Compton baby expected to survive after being shot by brother
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
Tourist helicopter carrying 6 crashes in Hawaii lava field
Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID, data shows
Thieves modifying trucks to steal gas as prices skyrocket, police say
Show More
Temps soar as heat wave grips parts of SoCal Thursday
Man accused of trying to kill Brett Kavanaugh in federal custody
'Lightyear' stars Evans, Palmer meet for 1st time at film's premiere
Michigan GOP candidate charged for participation in Capitol riot
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
More TOP STORIES News