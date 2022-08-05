Girls softball team from La Verne hit the big time, on their way to Little League World Series

La Verne, Calif. (KABC) -- The team members from an incredibly talented group of girls from La Verne are hitting it out of the park; they're headed to the Little League Softball World Series in North Carolina.

"This is like a once in a lifetime kind of thing and when I get older I'll be able to tell this to my kids and grandkids," said Adrienne Ortiz.

This team is on its way to the biggest show in the world.

"We're going a 100 percent with no mercy. We got this," said Laney Sweeney.

"A lot of these girls have played together in neighboring cities and now together here in La Verne since they were like 6 and 8 years old," said Coach Loretta Washington.

"The thought about this a few years back was just a thought and to see the journey that they've come through when to where we are today; the reality, I mean, I'm head over heels," said Branden Mulder, La Verne Little League President.

"Softball has really grown in the last few years in the city of La Verne we recently at our local high school won the CIF championship," said Coach Michael Mann.

"It's nice that the girls are starting to get their time to shine which is awesome," said Washington.

These athletes will be bringing plenty of girl power to the field of dreams in the World Series and they say with their chemistry on the field: watch out opponents!

"We're going to come home with a win, represent our city really well and we hope to win it all," said Ortiz.

The La Verne Little League Softball team will be heading to North Carolina on and the first game in the World Series on Tuesday.