Wildfire safety: Some Orange County homeowners getting dropped by fire insurance providers

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's an insurance nightmare and a potential disaster. Some Orange County homeowners are losing their fire coverage, and insurance companies are telling them they have no choice.Some of those homeowners include those living in Olinda Ranch who say they've been dropped by their fire insurance providers.Randy Butler said he has lived in Olinda Ranch for 15 years with the same insurance, the Automobile Club (AAA), but he got a letter at the start of the year. Now he wonders if another one will come."It's just always in the back of your mind. It just will come at an inconvenient time. We got the letter in December, and in January we're dropped - gave us six months," Butler said.According to the Insurance Information Institute, providers need to give at least a 45-day notice.Ronald Biang, who also lives in Olinda Ranch, said he heard two months before getting dropped."We were fortunate enough to get another insurance company that took us over at a little higher rate, but at least we have insurance. It's hard to have a house without insurance," Biang said.According to the California Department of Insurance, about 10,500 homeowner fire insurance policies were dropped in Orange County in 2018. Two hundred of those were in Brea alone. That's a 6% increase from the previous year for the county and a nearly 30% jump for the city of Brea.The Corporate Communications Manager with AAA of Southern California, Jeffrey Spring, sent the following statement to Eyewitness News:Mercury Insurance is one of the companies picking up some dropped policies. Victor Joseph, the chief underwriting officer with mercury insurance, sent the following statement:Biang said if it got to the point where he couldn't be insured, he'd have to leave."I don't know how I'd sell the house if you can't get insurance for the new owners," Biang said.Santa Ana winds are expected to pick up here later this week increasing the threat of wildfires.