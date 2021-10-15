Members of Mexican folk music group Son del Centro proudly carry on traditions

SANTA ANA (KABC) -- For nearly three decades, members of the Santa Ana-based Mexican folk music group, Son Del Centro, have been advocates for social justice. Their music is rooted in the Gulf Coast region of Mexico. The genre was born when Spanish, Indigenous and African cultures came together more than 500 years ago."One of the first things you notice when you see someone playing Son is the stringed instruments which came on Spanish boats into Veracruz... the port African people were brought in that were stolen from their lands," said Angel Juarez, Son Del Centro member. "And many of them would stay this was a huge impact on the area culturally. Son Jarocho is very reflective of that; it's very about like resistance. We use Son Jarocho to reclaim like our identities. We sing about our struggles the same way that Son Jarocho was originally used."Many of the songs that are played are hundreds of years old."So we take these songs that were passed on from generations ago put our own lyrics and obviously we put our own style," said Juarez.Juarez is hopeful they can return to their performances with large groups of people."We'd play at Dia de los Muertos in downtown Santa Ana there's that hope and glimmer that we can once again like have fandangos which are like larger gatherings where everyone is bringing their instruments, food, and their voices," said Juarez. "Their voices to sing and share and collaborate."