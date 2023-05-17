Video shows South Carolina deputies get into wild shootout with armed passenger

Shocking video shows South Carolina deputies getting into a shootout with a man who jumped out of a car and began firing.

The dangerous gun battle began when deputies pulled the black Ford over along a highway. A second deputy had arrived on the scene to provide backup when he realized that the man in the passenger seat had a gun.

That's when the passenger jumped out and began the shootout.

Video shows the wild gun fight as one deputy is hit and another fires across the driver's seat, where the driver was sitting, and fired at the passenger.

The driver can then be seen getting out of the car looking startled.

The passenger died at the scene and the driver was detained.

One of the deputies was shot three times, but is expected to recover.

Both deputies involved in the shooting have been put on paid administrative leave as the investigation into the deadly shooting continues.