Traffic

12-year-old boy suffers cardiac arrest, dies after being struck by vehicle in South LA

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A boy suffered cardiac arrest and died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning at an intersection in South Los Angeles, officials said.

The collision occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of East King Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Despite bystander CPR and quick LAFD Firefighter/Paramedic action, the child was beyond medical help," the statement said.

He was later identified as 12-year-old Abraham Trejo on a GoFundMe page that was created in his honor. A statement on the fundraising website said Abraham was walking to school at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the driver remained at the crash site and was cooperating with authorities. No citation or arrest was immediately announced.

The LAPD is investigating the cause of the crash.

A previous version of this story cited the LAPD for the boy's age. Authorities earlier said he was 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsouth los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countypedestrian struckpedestrian killedchild killedlos angeles fire departmentpedestrianscrash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News