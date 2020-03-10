12-year-old boy suffers cardiac arrest, dies after being struck by vehicle in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A boy suffered cardiac arrest and died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning at an intersection in South Los Angeles, officials said.
The collision occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of East King Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Despite bystander CPR and quick LAFD Firefighter/Paramedic action, the child was beyond medical help," the statement said.
He was later identified as 12-year-old Abraham Trejo on a GoFundMe page that was created in his honor. A statement on the fundraising website said Abraham was walking to school at the time of the incident.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the driver remained at the crash site and was cooperating with authorities. No citation or arrest was immediately announced.
The LAPD is investigating the cause of the crash.
A previous version of this story cited the LAPD for the boy's age. Authorities earlier said he was 13.
