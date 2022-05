SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire that burned through a commercial building in South El Monte on Thursday sent a large plume of smoke into the air.The fire was reported around 11:15 a.m. on the 10300 block of Rush Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story building drew at least 70 firefighters to the scene.It's unclear if anybody was in the building or what started the fire.